Paul Whaley, 84, formerly of Morristown, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, June 22, 2020, at Myers & Smith Chapel at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Trinity Memorial Park. The service will be available for a limited time on the YouTube Channel for Trinity Baptist Church (search Trinity Baptist Big Spring).
Paul was born March 5, 1936, in Sevier County, Tennessee, and spent most of his youth in Gatlinburg. He served in the Air Force and was stationed in Iceland, where he and his wife, Betty, spent their first year of marriage. They lived in Kansas for many years while he worked for the U. S. Army Corp of Engineers. After taking an early retirement, he returned to his roots in east Tennessee. They settled in Morristown, Tennessee, where Paul began a homebuilding business. He built over 30 houses in Morristown.
He was a very faithful and active member of Alpha Baptist Church. He was a deacon and served on the Building Committee for many years. Due to poor health, he and his wife relocated to Marcy Place in Big Spring, Texas to be closer to family. He greatly missed his church and friends in Tennessee.
Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty, of Big Spring. He is also survived by three daughters: Paula (Steve) Moses of Big Spring, Cara (Jeff) Jones of Dallas, and Mandi (Jonathan) of Senoia, GA. He is also survived by six grandchildren; four great – grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Kimsey and Ellen Whaley; five brothers: Ben, Bon, Dot, Zell, and Gene, and three sisters: Winnie Wilson, Illa Bogle and Faye Newman.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Alpha Baptist Church Building Fund, 245 St. Johns Road, Morristown, TN 37814; or God's Warehouse c/o Nolachucky Association, 304 Calvary Drive, Morristown, TN 37813.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.