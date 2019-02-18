Peggy Daratt Campbell, 66, of Big Spring died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Big Spring. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park with Randy Cotton officiating.

Peggy was born Nov. 23, 1952, in Big Spring to Betty Cadzow Daratt and Melvin Daratt. She worked at Montgomery Wards and Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Peggy was very active member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Eagle's Lodge 3188 for 17 years, and during that time held all offices. She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Peggy is survived by her husband David Campbell of Big Spring; brother, Ron Daratt of Muleshoe; two grandchildren, Nolan Dominquez and Sophie Dominguez, both of Big Spring; and two nephews, John Bost and Jamie Bost, both of Mooresville, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Dominguez; one sister, Pam Bost; and one niece, Tonya Fogg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Women's Auxiliary of Eagle's Lodge 3188, P. O. Box 2615, Big Spring, Texas 79721

Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 18, 2019