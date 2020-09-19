Peter James Pegan, 81, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born on May 21, 1939 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Peter Pegan and Mildred McAlla Pegan. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Rosewood Chapel.
He joined the Navy after high school and served in the Pacific. After discharge he went to work for the Department of Veteran Affairs in Ann Arbor. After transferring with his family several times within the VA system, he ended up at the VA Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas in 1975 where he served as Chief Medical Administrator. Pete had many interest in life and enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the garden, and caring for his goats, donkeys and chickens. He loved to cook and was known for his home made jerky that he loved to share. Nothing was more important to him than spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sandra; their children Debbie Hattenbach and husband James, Patty Hill, Wendy Levell and husband Ed, Lisa Speed and husband Mike, Charles Cahoon, bonus daughter Lori Speck and husband Mike; his sister Judy Yeakey; his grandchildren, Lindsey Gooding, Dustin Hattenbach, Davis Hannibal, Jenna Hannibal, Ross Speed, Taylor Griesbach, Allison Speed, Amy Blankenship, Claire Levell, Brantley Cahoon, Gage Speck and K'Dynce Speck; his 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Grethen Burke and Barbara Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the ETLD Scholarship at Howard College.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.