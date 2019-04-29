Services Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services - Parker 10470 S. Progress Way Parker , CO 80134 303-841-2405 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Littleton Church of Christ 6495 S. Colorado Blvd Centennial , CO View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Littleton Church of Christ 6495 S. Colorado Blvd Centennial , CO View Map + See Services Detail Resources More Obituaries for Phil Basham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phil Basham

Obituary Condolences Flowers Phil Basham, 77, of Castle Rock, CO, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side and has reunited with his wife, Zandra, in Heaven.

Loving Daddy of Stacy (Robert) Wagner of Castle Rock, CO and Michele May of Arlington, TX. GrandDad of Jack May of Arlington, TX and Zane Wagner of Castle Rock, CO. Brother of Phyllis Sheppard of Copperas Cove, TX. Also survived by numerous cousins, friends and family members.

A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, and Celebration of Phil's Life was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, both at the Littleton Church of Christ, Centennial, CO.

Funeral services are at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague, TX; family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.

Final Resting Place will be with his wife, Zandra, in Montague Cemetery in Montague, TX.

Phil grew up in Breckenridge, Texas, and spent much of his summers on his grandparents' farms. From boyhood he enjoyed the outdoors and learned how to repair cars, maintain houses, and operate equipment by following his dad and granddads everywhere; a natural mechanical ability was apparent throughout his life. He loved to help both granddads in the fields and to work cattle, plowing by hand with horses and hauling hay using horses and wagons; he would have lived on the farm if he could. In high school he studied physics and math, played tuba, water skied, hunted and fished, and even went SCUBA diving. Later he taught his daughters to fish, ride bikes, and water and snow ski. Bluegrass and Country and Western music – and dogs – were his favorites.

Phil attended Texas Tech to major in engineering and drove semi-trucks to pay expenses. He met his wife, Zandra, while working for her dad on a seismographic rig during the summers off from school. They married (eloped!) weeks after his and Phyllis' parents were tragically killed in an auto accident, and Phil withdrew from Tech. Within a few years Michele and Stacy were born, and Phil began working for Texaco, which he loved. There he worked his way up from field jobs to managing drilling operations for the Western region.

Phil and Zandra spent eighteen years in Big Spring, Texas, with the girls and moved to Midland, Texas, for ten years after the girls went off to college. A life-long learner, he returned to college to earn a bachelor's degree in Business Management while working full time. In 1995 he and Zandra moved to Lone Tree, Colorado, to take a new position with Texaco. After thirty-three years with Texaco at age fifty-seven, he "retired" and embarked on a career as a drilling consultant for about another ten years. He retired in earnest when Zandra was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and became her diligent caregiver for three years until she preceded him in Heaven in 2013.

He was close to both sets of grandparents, was a protective big brother to Phyllis, and became close to Zandra's family. He and Zandra were married for forty-nine years and were devoted to each other. Phil was always "Daddy" to Stacy and Michele and was their sounding board and backstop. Immensely proud of his grandsons, Jack and Zane, he spent time with each of them whenever possible. He especially loved to help them build things, watch them play sports, take them fishing, and attend their events. Phil was a life-long church-goer and held tightly to his Christian faith. As a widower he developed close friendships with his church group members, and he was a mentor to several who worked for him at Texaco and others whom he encountered. Family and church were the most important things in his life, and he enjoyed visiting with and staying connected to cousins and other relatives. Phil was known for his patience, tolerance, moderation, pragmatism, and ability to listen. He also possessed a big smile, a dry wit and sly sense of humor.

In his early thirties Phil was diagnosed with Castleman's Disease but did not require treatment until about ten years ago. Shortly after Zandra's passing, he was diagnosed with and began treatment for POEMS Syndrome. He worked to maintain his health and undertook dialysis treatments at home. Like Zandra, he wanted to see his grandsons grow up. Phil lived his last days as he lived the rest of his life, loved and surrounded by his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Phil's memory be made to: National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 28, 2019