Phillip W. "Phil" Shaffer, age 73, met his Heavenly Father and joined his mom and dad on May 29, 2020 in Denison, Texas. He was born Dec. 7, 1946, in Big Spring, Texas, to Jack and Rachel Shaffer. Dad preceded him in death on June 26, 1999, and mom followed on May 13, 2018.
Phillip worked for Albertsons for many years as the meat market manager and after retirement continued to work in security at Albertsons until just weeks before his death. Besides working, he loved spending time with the "love of his life" Tracy, his wife. He also enjoyed spending time with his church family, reading and working crossword puzzles.
He was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Denison. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy Shaffer of Denison, Texas; a sister, Phyllis Turney and husband Jeff of Midland, Texas; one niece, Amanda Powell and husband Jarod of Midland, Texas; five great nephews and one great niece, Jackson, Lincoln and Zoey Arterberry and Jaxon and Kamrynn Powell all of Midland, Texas and Cooper Powell of Canadian, Texas. He is also survived by a stepson, Brandon Rudd and wife Kandy of Anna, Texas; a step-daughter, Stephanie Rudd of Bells, Texas and one granddaughter, Kayleigh of Anna, Texas. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Southside Baptist Church, 3500 Park Ave., Denison, TX 75020 or Trinity Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1701 E. march, Big Spring, TX 79720 or to a favorite charity.
Phillip worked for Albertsons for many years as the meat market manager and after retirement continued to work in security at Albertsons until just weeks before his death. Besides working, he loved spending time with the "love of his life" Tracy, his wife. He also enjoyed spending time with his church family, reading and working crossword puzzles.
He was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Denison. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy Shaffer of Denison, Texas; a sister, Phyllis Turney and husband Jeff of Midland, Texas; one niece, Amanda Powell and husband Jarod of Midland, Texas; five great nephews and one great niece, Jackson, Lincoln and Zoey Arterberry and Jaxon and Kamrynn Powell all of Midland, Texas and Cooper Powell of Canadian, Texas. He is also survived by a stepson, Brandon Rudd and wife Kandy of Anna, Texas; a step-daughter, Stephanie Rudd of Bells, Texas and one granddaughter, Kayleigh of Anna, Texas. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Southside Baptist Church, 3500 Park Ave., Denison, TX 75020 or Trinity Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1701 E. march, Big Spring, TX 79720 or to a favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.