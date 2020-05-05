P.W. "Sonny" Adair
1954 - 2020
P. W. "Sonny" Adair, Jr., 65, of Big Spring, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a later date.
He was born September 18, 1954 in Andrews, Texas to Paul Winslow Adair, Sr. and Laurel Ballew Adair. Sonny married Lynn Bradle Toman October 22, 2011 in Big Spring.
Sonny attended Andrews High School and served in the United States Army. He worked in the oil field as a roughneck. Sonny received his Associates Degree from Howard College in 2014. He loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren. Sonny never met a stranger and was the spiritual leader of his family. He had a love for veterans and enjoyed helping with alcohol and drug abuse.
Survivors include his wife, Lynnie Toman Adair; six children, Adam Adair and wife, Heather, John Adair and wife Mandy, Kim Hill, Betsy Toman and partner Chris, Steve Pratt and wife, Jen, and Jerry Pratt and wife, Megan; one brother, Terry Adair; one sister, Laurette Kennedy and husband, Randolf; 25 grandchildren; and a nephew, Jarod Goforth and wife, Lisa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Paul "Scooter" Adair III; and a brother, Bob Adair.
The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Big Spring Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
