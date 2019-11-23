Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rachel Horton


1960 - 2019
Rachel Horton Obituary
Rachel Horton was born in Gonzales, Texas, on July 24, 1960, to Hinocencio "Chino" Soto and Sara Fonseca. She passed peacefully into Heaven's gate on Nov. 17, 2019, at the blessed age of 59. She started her law enforcement career as a dispatcher in Gonzales, Texas, and later became a Deputy Sheriff in Midland and Howard County. Due to her medical issues, she was forced to retire in 2004. She is now reunited with her parents.
Rachel is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband, Milton "Moe" Ora Horton, Jr; children, Jeffery Walleck (Joyce), Jennifer Walleck (Chris Molina), P.J. Horton (Kalli), Jennifer Natividad (Luis); grandchildren Ryan, Jaylyn, Cory, Derick, Ava, Madyson, Ace, Ayden, Paisley, Natalie, Allie, Luis; great-grandchild Erik; as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home located at 520 N. General McMullen Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228. Services will conclude on Saturday.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
