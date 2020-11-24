Ramona Harris passed on Friday Nov. 20, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 92. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at The Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
Ramona Mae Weaver was born July 31, 1928, to Cassius Clay Marcellus Weaver and Ethel Mae Melton Weaver in Quail, Texas. She was the fourth of eight children born to the Weavers. Her family moved to Big Spring in 1934. She attended school in the Moore Community and then in Big Spring. She graduated from Big Spring High School in 1946, which was the old Runnels building she loved dearly. She then enrolled in TCU Harris School of Nursing in Ft. Worth, Texas where she graduated with a Diploma in Nursing in 1949. It was during this time she and Gerald Harris began their love story. She and Gerald married on Nov. 23, 1949. They have four children Lee, wife Laurie, Clay, wife Mickie, Leslie Williams and Matthew Harris.
Ramona worked as an RN for the Big Spring State Hospital and Hall Bennett Hospital. She later went to work as an instructor at Howard College in the LVN program, eventually becoming the director of the program. She taught many nurses over the years and loved her career. Besides teaching nursing, Ramona was famous for teaching her grandchildren to drive.
Ramona was extremely competitive. She played duplicate bridge with her life long best friend Betty Smith for years. Ramona and Gerald also played golf together and played in many tournaments throughout Texas and New Mexico. She loved golf so much and encouraged her grandchildren to love the game and helped them get started playing.
She was a member of the First Methodist Church for over 80 years and was a member of the Philathea Bible Class. She and Gerald loved the Big Bend Area and spent time in Alpine where she enjoyed their second home.
Ramona was an extraordinary person. She was a wonderful wife to Gerald, the best Mother, Grandmother and great Grandmother that God gave this world. She was a huge fan of her entire family and extended family, Big Spring, Texas, the Big Spring Steers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Ramona is survived by her husband of 71 years, Gerald, her 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, sisters Sonia Lusk, Mary Jane Phillips, brother Marcellus "Boosie" Weaver. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Aubrey, R. H., and James Weaver, her sister Helen Chapman and an infant great grandson Gerald Lee Harris IV, 1 niece and 1 nephew.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com