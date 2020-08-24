Ray Lawlis of Granbury, Texas passed away peacefully at Lake Granbury Medical Center, on Aug. 21, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born July 20, 1933 at his grandparents home about 35 miles northwest of Abilene, Texas, to Edward Alford and Jimmie Faye Lawlis.
Ray graduated from McCaulley High School in 1950, and moved to Lubbock, Texas to attend Texas Tech College. Desiring to serve his country and help pay his way through college, Ray joined the Army ROTC program and eventually rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. While in Lubbock he met the love of his life, Patricia Wester, and they married Sept. 5, 1952.
Ray graduated from Texas Tech in 1955 with a BS in Education. He worked during college for Luby's Cafeteria and learned about the restaurant and cafeteria business. After graduation from Texas Tech they moved to Brownfield, Texas where Ray taught school for one semester before receiving orders from the US Army to report to Fort Monmouth, NJ where he attended the Signal Officers basic course. Next the Army sent him to Fort Hood, Texas. After the Army discharged him he returned to Lubbock for a year to work for Luby's as a manager trainee but continued to be active in the US Army Reserves including teaching during several summers at West Point and even recruiting for them for the West Texas area. By now Ray and Pat had begun their family and he and Pat agreed that the cafeteria business was keeping him away from the family too much. A friend told him about a school Director of Food Service opportunity in Kermit, Texas which would allow him weekends and summers off to enjoy his family. With his experience from Luby's he easily got the job and worked in that position for 6 years until he got a call from Big Spring ISD wanting him to be their Food Service Director. He accepted and moved his family to Big Spring, Texas, where he spent the next 27 years and raised his family and completed his career. Ray was an excellent cook and loved pleasing friends and family with his food. He began catering most of the school events and some city events using the Big Spring High School cafeteria kitchen as base. Everyone in Big Spring loved his rib-eye steak dinners. After retirement in 1994 he and Pat built a wonderful new home in Granbury, Texas at Pecan Plantation on the Brazos River where he enjoyed fishing daily and spent the next 26 years until his death. Ray was an avid sports fan, watching just about any sporting event available each day. Ray and Patricia had made many life-long friends and enjoyed visits from them and family members at their river home. Undoubtedly his favorite thing in life was taking his grandchildren fishing and then cooking them his wonderful food.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Lawlis , his four children, Steve and wife Sandy of Midland, Texas, Rob and wife Leann, of Roswell, New Mexico, Susy and husband Mike Gartman, of Dallas, Texas, and Scott and wife Julie of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by seven wonderful grandchildren, Dr. Brent Lawlis and wife Madina of Little Rock, Arkansas, Christi Kraemer and husband Gregg of Las Vegas Nevada, Bryan Lawlis and wife Jessica of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Adam Lawlis and wife Lauren of Midland, Texas, Matthew Lawlis of San Antonio, Texas, Jake Gartman of Dallas Texas, and Tanner Lawlis of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by seven great grandchildren and one sister, Clara Jo Walker of Aspermont, and one brother, Terry Lawlis of Denton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Ray Lawlis to the American Heart Association
.
Viewing will be at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday; Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 10 AM. Tuesday; August 25, 2020 at Wiley Funeral Chapel with graveside services following at Acton Cemetery.