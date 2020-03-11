|
Raymond Hall, 72, of Big Spring, died Monday, March 9, 2020, after a long two year illness. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Friday. Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel.
Raymond was born July 6, 1947, in Big Spring, Texas, to Ruby and Jesse Hall. He married Charlotte Hatfield on July 4, 1997 in Big Spring. He was employed by Sharp Image Energy. He loved his job and continued working until the last four weeks of his life. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a lifetime resident of Howard County.
Raymond love high school and college football, even watching several Steer football games from his pickup this past season.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Charlotte Hall of Big Spring; two daughters, Michelle Rushin of Uvalde, and Kimberly Daniels of Granbury; two sons, Terrell (Terry) Hall of Weatherford, and Lanny Hall of San Angelo; one step-son, Michael Hatfield of Dallas; two brothers, Jerry Hall of Tyler, and Tommy Hall of Oregon; one sister, Debra McClendon of Graham; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three loyal companion fur babies, Buddy, Zsa Zsa, and Ellie.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Hall and one sister, Ruthie Calhoun.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Mission Fund of Trinity Baptist Church, 1701 E. FM 700, Big Spring, Texas 79720
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 11, 2020