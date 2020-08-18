Rebecca (Becky) Arriola, 71, of Big Spring passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Becky was born on Jan. 24, 1949, to Eloisa and Meliton Arriola, Sr. in Big Spring. She was a lifetime resident of Howard County and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Becky was a volunteer at Hillcrest Baptist Church and she loved to help the elderly. She also volunteered for Vacation Bible School. Becky loved to "craft" and crochet and made baby quilts. She loved her baby "Josie", a Chihuahua and Shih Tzu mix. She loved her grandkids and had many friends.
She is survived by one son: Josh Arriola of Big Spring; one sister: Noemi Arriola-Prieto and her husband Joseph of Big Spring; two brothers: Meliton Arriola, Jr. and his wife Viola of Alpine, and Albert Arriola and his wife Lazara of The Colony; one sister-in-law: Yolanda Arriola of Wylie; three grandchildren: Phoenix, Cloud, and Rayne Arriola; four nieces: Monica, Mariel, Natalie, and Lauren; and four nephews: Joe Jr., Daniel, Matthew,and Marc; several great nieces and nephews and several great, great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother: Joe Arriola, Sr.
