Rebecca "Becky" Huitt
1960 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" Huitt, 80, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m. Sunday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Courtney Ballard, pastor of Circuit Riders Cowboy Church, officiating, with burial at Trinity Memorial Park.
Rebecca was born April 11, 1960, in Knox City to Martha and William Carver. She was a homemaker, but she also worked in the cafeteria for B.S.I.S.D. and Forsan I.S.D. She lived most of her life in Howard County and was a member of Berea Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and church.  
Rebecca did volunteer work, especially driving cancer patients to Midland for treatment.
Rebecca loved music, dancing, volleyball, garage sales, and most of all friends and family.
Rebecca is survived by two sons:  Quert Huitt and his wife Denise of Brady and Terry D. Huitt and his wife Oleta of Tyler; one brother; William "PeeWee" Carver of New Mexico; one brother in law: Bill Czernaiski of Brownville; six grandchildren:  Clint Bingham, Brandon Bingham and his wife Ruby, Kara Bingham, Jeffery Huitt, Taylor Heckler, and Case Heckler; and three great grandchildren:  Kaci Bingham, Mia Hicks, and Kyle Heckler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband Kenneth; one brother:  Billy Ray Carver; and two sisters:  Betty Czernaiski and Wanda Anderson.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
