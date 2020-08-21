1/1
Rebecca Suzanne "Becky" (Smith) Ceniceros
1948 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" Suzanne Smith Ceniceros passed away Aug. 17, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1948, in Ft. Worth, Texas and was the oldest child of Noah Franklin Fouts Smith Sr. and Ann Marie Bird Smith, both of whom preceded her in death. Her dearly loved brother, Scott Kent Smith, and cousin, Beverly Ruffin, also preceded her in death.
Becky graduated from Brownwood High School and Southwest Texas State University. Becky held Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Becky taught English and literature for over 25 years. She was affectionately referred to as "Ms. C" by her students. From The Great Gatsby, to Of Mice and Men, to Romeo and Juliet, Becky loved introducing students to classic literature.
After retirement Becky was devoted to crocheting blankets for the Randolph County Partnership for Children. Becky's blankets have been distributed to countless local children.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Amber Siesling and spouse Frits, son, Collin Doring, brother, N. Frank Smith Jr. and spouse Cynthia, sister-in-law, Kathy Smith, nieces and nephews, Jason Smith, Bradford Smith, Christopher Smith, Kristen Haney, Kaitlyn Smith, and cousins, Joann Sears, Karen Dixson, Kathy Duer, Kay Beachman, and Phyllis Parker. Becky also leaves behind her many good and much-loved friends in the "Lunch Bunch".
Becky's urn and registry will be available from 1 until 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Ridge Funeral Home.
Becky loved animals, especially her dog Coco Chanel. The family requests that memorials be made to Randolph County SPCA, 300 W. Bailey Street, Asheboro, NC 27203; or to the Randolph County Partnership for Children, 349 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203.
Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.

Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
