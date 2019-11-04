|
Rev. Juan A. Jojola, 72, of Big Spring died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel with Rev. Billy Guy and Rev. Stanley Smith officiating. Burial with Naval Honors will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Juan was born March 9, 1947, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Catherine Perez Jojola and Juan Jojola. He came to Big Spring from Roswell in 1979 and married Lydia Perez on March 9, 1984, in Big Spring. He was a veteran of the United States Army and of the United States Navy. He was associate pastor of Full Gospel Fellowship. He retired from the VA Medical Center. He loved arrowhead hunting and deer hunting.
Juan is survived by his wife, Lydia Jojola of Big Spring; five daughters, Diana Robinson of Albuquerque, NM, April Marquez of Roswell, NM, Elizabeth Franklin of Buena Park, CA, Christina Rivera of Big Spring, and Marlene Rodriguez of Arlington; one brother, Larry Jojola of Big Spring; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Alexandria Carrillo; a son-in-law, Jerry Anthony, Jr.; one brother, Daniel Jojola; and one sister, Nora Morales; and a nephew, Manuel Jojola.
Pallbearers will be Carlos Montes, Richard Ruiz, Jimmie McCain, Milton Harper, Rocky Pearson and Lemont Jojola. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Rodriquez, Manuel Moreno, Gilbert Franklin, Terrance Chapman and Daniel Hilario.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019