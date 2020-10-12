1/1
Rex Rainey
1953 - 2020
Rex Rainey, 67, of Big Spring died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.  Viewing will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Coahoma Cemetery.  
Rex was born Aug. 15, 1953, in Big Spring.  He owned Remediation and Environmental, Xperts LLC since 2012.  He was an ordained to the ministry in 2007.  Rex loved the Lord, the Bible, and his grandkids.  He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring.
Rex is survived by his wife Roylyn Rainey of Big Spring; three sons:  Joshua Rainey and his wife Christina and children:  Garrett and Paige; Jordan Rainey and his wife Jennifer and children:  Sidney, Kailee and Jaxon; and Jeremy Rainey and his son Kaydon Rainey; step-son:  Tuff Metcalf and his wife Pricilla and children:  Chloe, Cameron, and Alisa; step-daughter:  Jennifer Wright and her husband Winslow; other grandchildren:  Trenton Crenshaw, Braxton Chandler, Annie Chandler, and Delaney Chandler; daughter-in-law:  Kimmi Rainey and children:  Kaydon, Brailey, and Briley; and two brothers:  Kent Rainey and family and Russ Rainey and family.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents Shirlene Walker Rainey and Gorman Rainey.
Pallbearers will be Josh Rainey, Jordan Rainey, Tuff Metcalf, Trenton Crenshaw, Braxton Chandler, Garrett Rainey, Jaxon Rainey, and Winslow Wright.  Honorary pallbearers will be Kaydon, Briley and Cameron.  Special Honorary pallbearers will be the 2019-2020 Coahoma Varsity Football players and coaches.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
