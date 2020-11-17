On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, Ricardo Felix Serrano, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 70. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday with a Vigil at 7 p.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Mt. Olive Memorial Park. The family requests that masks be worn.
Ricardo was born on Aug. 9, 1950 in Ciudad Lerdo, Durango, MX to Rafael and Maria F. Serrano. He married Armida Barraza Serrano on June 5, 1976. Drawn by its small-town charm, Ricardo and Armida decided to call Big Spring their home in 1982.
If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Ricardo then you immediately realized he was a selfless, humble man who truly treasured his family and lifelong friendships above all else (except maybe chips and salsa…seriously, he LOVED chips and salsa). Everyone he met was greeted with a warm smile, handshake and a hearty "Hello" followed by a light-hearted conversation which was sure to include plenty of laughs.
Ricardo devoted over 30 years working in the oil and gas industry. His job required much of his time be spent away from home in remote areas across the country, but it also forged a deep admiration of the landscape which he loved to capture and share via photography. A good road trip with Ricardo would not be complete without him pointing to the horizon and asking "ves esas rodadas?" followed by him recounting his fond memories of working in the area.
In his retirement, there was nothing Ricardo loved more than spending quality time with his family. From making silly faces, rolling around the floor to getting his nails done and having dance parties, there was no request he wasn't willing to fulfill for his grandkids. Ricardo genuinely embraced the moments he shared with those he loved and often reminded those around him to "enjoy it my friend."
Ricardo is now reunited with his mother and father in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Armida, his five children, Ricardo, Fabian, Veronica, Angel and Esteban, his two brothers, Fernando and Hector, his sister, Cristina, daughters-in-law Jasmine and Angelica, son-in-law Robert and his six grandchildren.
