Richard Allen Knous
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Allen Knous, 70, of Big Spring, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock.
Richard was born to Verlin and Edith (Christian) Knous on May 20, 1949, in Big Spring. He spent his childhood in Big Spring and Midland, heavily involved in the Big Spring Steer Band.  
On Feb. 5, 1971, he married Beverly Sue Huckaby.  They were blessed to have been married for 49 years and have two daughters.  Richard served in the United States Air Force from 1971-1975.  He spent many years devoted to service the Shriners Organization as well as Big Spring Masonic Lodge #1340, holding many roles, including Grand Master.  He was a current member of the Suez Temple and Master Mason of Staked Plains Lodge #598. 
With his education in business and accounting, Richard started a 27-year career with Sonic Drive-In and Mike Abusaab & Company.  He worked hard to mold young leaders, and he will be remembered for the leadership and guidance that he provided to those that knew him through the years.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.  
He will forever be loved by his wife, Beverly, of Big Spring; his daughter, Melanie Harris and her husband, Dwayne, of Brownwood; his daughter, Heather Morris and her husband, Doug, of Lubbock; his brother, Jerry Knous and wife, Debbie, of San Angelo; his brother, David Knous and wife, Gail, of Tool; his sister-in-law, Jackie Mullen and partner, Jerri Dixon, of Louisville, Kentucky, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.  He will be most remembered as a precious Pappy to granddaughters Krysta Whitehead and Aubrie Harris of Brownwood, and Isabella and Mia D'Onofrio of Lubbock. 
A memorial will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Rosewood Chapel at Nalley, Pickle and Welch in Big Spring, Texas.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Memorial service
2:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved