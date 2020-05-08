Richard Allen Knous, 70, of Big Spring, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock.
Richard was born to Verlin and Edith (Christian) Knous on May 20, 1949, in Big Spring. He spent his childhood in Big Spring and Midland, heavily involved in the Big Spring Steer Band.
On Feb. 5, 1971, he married Beverly Sue Huckaby. They were blessed to have been married for 49 years and have two daughters. Richard served in the United States Air Force from 1971-1975. He spent many years devoted to service the Shriners Organization as well as Big Spring Masonic Lodge #1340, holding many roles, including Grand Master. He was a current member of the Suez Temple and Master Mason of Staked Plains Lodge #598.
With his education in business and accounting, Richard started a 27-year career with Sonic Drive-In and Mike Abusaab & Company. He worked hard to mold young leaders, and he will be remembered for the leadership and guidance that he provided to those that knew him through the years.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
He will forever be loved by his wife, Beverly, of Big Spring; his daughter, Melanie Harris and her husband, Dwayne, of Brownwood; his daughter, Heather Morris and her husband, Doug, of Lubbock; his brother, Jerry Knous and wife, Debbie, of San Angelo; his brother, David Knous and wife, Gail, of Tool; his sister-in-law, Jackie Mullen and partner, Jerri Dixon, of Louisville, Kentucky, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. He will be most remembered as a precious Pappy to granddaughters Krysta Whitehead and Aubrie Harris of Brownwood, and Isabella and Mia D'Onofrio of Lubbock.
A memorial will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Rosewood Chapel at Nalley, Pickle and Welch in Big Spring, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
