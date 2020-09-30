Richard Lopez, III, 25, of Big Spring, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Cornerstone Covenant Church with Pastor Michael Willard officiating.
Richard was born on June 24, 1995, to Richard Lopez, Jr. and Amber Gutierrez in Abilene. He worked in sand fracking in the oilfield and for Price Construction. He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and a member of Cornerstone Covenant Church.
Richard loved his son and spending time with friends and family. His favorite team was the Boston Red Sox. He also loved to play video games.
He is survived by his son: Richard "J.D." Lopez IV of San Angelo and his son's mother: Stefanie Diaz; mother: Amber Gutierrez of Big Spring; father: Richard Lopez, Jr. of Abilene; three brothers: Nicholas Lopez of Colorado City, Christopher Lopez of Ft. Worth, and Josh Lopez of Big Spring; grandmother: Jimmie Stiehl of Big Spring; grandfather: Robert Mendoza of Big Spring; grandfather: George Gutierrez and wife Deborah of Big Spring; great grandma: Juana Mendoza; four aunts: April Gutierrez, Brandi Gutierrez,Cecily Paredez and Elsie Diaz; five uncles; four cousins that were raised like siblings: Jayden Gutierrez, Preston Cole, Ashlin Calvio, and Aaron Calvio; one niece: Valerie Lopez; one nephew: Elijah Lopez; and many special friends.
Pallbearers will be Chazzell Robinson, Freddie Sanchez, Tristen Ramirez, Frankie Vega, Colton Speck, and Zac Terry. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nicholas Lopez, Christopher Lopez, Aaron Calvio, Jayden Gutierrez, Ashlin Calvio, Isaiah Robinson, Jacob Strain, Josh Lopez, Elsie Diaz, Michael Mendoza, Greg Leal, and Zack Villapando.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents: J.D. and Bonnie Stiehl; grandmother: Virginia Diaz; and great grandfather: Santos Mendoza.
