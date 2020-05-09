Richard Nelson Sanders, age 75, of Granbury, Texas, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Richard was born March 11,1945, in Connersville, Indiana. On August 29, 1970 he married his wife of nearly 50 years, Deborah. Together they welcomed son Eli in 1976, and daughter Emily in 1978.
Richard is survived by wife Deborah, son Eli and daughter in law Heather, daughter Emily, granddaughter Autumn, grandson Riley, grandson Zackary & wife Danielle with great-grandson Emerson. He is preceded in death by parents Joseph & Geneva Sanders, sister Nancy & brother in law Jimmy Mitchell, nephew Ricky Mitchell, and lifelong best friend John McManus, Jr.
As a student of life his extensive education includes: Admiral Farragut Academy, St Petersburg, Florida, New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, NM, Sul Ross State University, Alpine, Texas BS Class of 1970, Oklahoma City University, OKC, OK MS Class of 1974, El Reno Jr College, El Reno, OK AA Class of 1978, Midland College, Midland TX, FAA A&P Class of 2009.
Richard retired from the US Army as MSG-E-8 in December 1991 and as a Correctional Counselor from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1996. Richard served in the US Peace Corps in Colombia from 1966-1969, Belize 2003, and Guatemala in 2006. He was a member of the Greater Big Spring, TX Rotary Club until he and Debbie retired to Granbury, Texas, where he joined the Stephenville Rotary Club. As a Rotarian he was recognized multiple times as a Paul Harris Fellow and actively wrote and pursued grants to better enable the club to provide scholarships to students and participate in relief efforts where needed. Richard worked closely in securing and transporting vital medical supplies to Mexico Medical Missions in Samachique Chihuahua, Mexico and with Project C.U.R.E.
Richard enjoyed new challenges and held many positions and titles throughout his life including soldier, truck driver, correctional worker, grant writer, helicopter mechanic, missionary facilitator, Rotarian, son, brother, husband, father, uncle, friend, and Christian in training.
A Celebration of Richard's life is being planned for August 29, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mexico Medical Missions @mexicomedical.org or mail to 1302 Waugh DR #685 Houston, TX 77019 or KERA.
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 9, 2020.