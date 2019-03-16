Resources More Obituaries for Richard Savage Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Steven Savage

1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Steven Savage passed away at Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home in Big Spring, Tex., on Feb. 24, 2019. His service and inurnment will be at Lawnhaven Cemetery in San Angelo, Tex., on March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Richard was born Thanksgiving Day in Bloomington Ind.a, Nov. 25, 1953, to Wilbur and Minnie Savage. He grew up an Air Force brat splitting his childhood years between Germany and San Angelo, Tex., where he graduated from Central High School in 1971. After marrying Debra Brusenhan of Monahans, Dec. 28, 1973, he served our country in the United States Air Force from 1974 through 1980 working as an Aircraft Mechanic and achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant before ending his service. He returned to San Angelo to attend Angelo State University on the G.I. Bill and received his Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1982, and his Master of Science in Plant Ecology in 1987. He was a Resident Advisor and Researcher at ASU while working on his degrees and conducted extensive plant research throughout West Texas, even identifying and naming a new cactus species in the Sonoran Desert of Mexico.

After a divorce in 1982, he married Kathy Trail in 1985.

In 1988, he moved to Jefferson City, Mo., to work as a Professor in Range Science at Lincoln University. He also completed coursework toward his PhD in Wildlife Ecology at the University of Missouri-Columbia but never completed his thesis. He taught at Lincoln University from 1988 until his early retirement in 2003, which was a result of health problems associated with being struck by lightning.

Richard was a lifelong lover of music and a musician, playing the clarinet and guitar. An excellent mechanic, he built, from the ground up, a 1968 Toyota Land Cruiser from two wrecked ones, which he affectionately called "The Beast". With his knowledge and love of botany, he was also an avid gardener.

He and Kathy divorced in 2006 and he moved back to San Angelo that year.

Richard was preceded in death by both of his parents, Wilbur E. Savage, Jr and Minnie Savage. He leaves behind two children, T. Jay Savage and Jayme Rogers; and eight grandchildren, DeLaynie Savage, Ty Savage, KyLeigh Savage, Ann Jayden Rogers, Phoebe Rogers, Nathaniel Rogers, Timothy Rogers, and Suzie Rogers. He is also survived by his two sisters, Kathy McBurnie and Terry Gibson; and brother, David Savage.

The Savage family would like to give special thanks to the staff and caregivers at the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home in Big Spring, Texas. They cared for and loved Richard in the last years of his life with great dedication.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Richard's name to the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home. Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 17, 2019