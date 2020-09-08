1/
Robbie Carter
1939 - 2020
With heavy hearts the family of Robbie Carter, announce her passing on Sept. 4, 2020. Robbie Faye Autry was born in Big Spring in 1939 and attended Big Spring High School. She met her husband when he was stationed at Webb Air Force Base and became Mrs. Robbie Carter in 1957. Mrs. Carter eventually relocated to Merkel, Texas and raised a family with her husband there. She came back to Big Spring to live with her youngest daughter in 2013 due to poor health. She continued to keep in contact with her friends in Merkel and enjoyed sporadic visits to the Abilene area to visit with her sons and friends. Mrs. Carter loved all of her children. She enjoyed talking to them and watching their families grow. While her health permitted it, Mrs. Carter enjoyed going on vacations with her daughter Becky and son-in-law, Calvin. Her favorite thing to do was spend time in the shop with Calvin and watch him work. Mrs. Carter grew to be very fond of her private duty certified nursing assistant, Madi Roman and enjoyed playing cards and watching TV with her. Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her husband, CL Carter, her parents, HL and Cora Autry and sister, Peggy Burrow. Mrs. Carter is survived by her four children, Lonnie Carter, Jody Guest and husband Jerry, Nick Carter and wife Lisa and Becky Carter and husband Calvin Cordes; four grandchildren, Chad, Katrina, Brandon and Brittany; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
