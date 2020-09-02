Robert "Bob" Charles Wegner, Jr., 87 of Big Spring, Texas passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Aug. 30, 2020. He was born March 20, 1933, in Laurel, Montana. Family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Landon Wegner, Kyland Wegner, Grayson Wegner, Zane Wegner, Heath Wegner, Braden Wegner, Jonathan Mendoza and Dylan Johnston. Honorary Pallbearers: Larry Fryar, Steve Scott, Steve Wolf, Lloyd Underwood, Richard Knocke, Victor Martinez, Mike Weaver and Will Wegner.
Bob grew up in Columbus, Montana working on the family farm growing wheat, sugar beets, hay, and raising cattle. When Bob turned of age, he left the farm to enlist in the United States Air Force. He proudly served from 1952-1956. While stationed at Webb Air Force base he met a young beautiful Texas redhead named Sherry. They fell in love and were married on Aug. 24, 1956. They moved back to his home town of Columbus, MT. and farmed for a brief three years with his father. In 1960 his father-in-law made him an offer to come to Texas and farm cotton. Bob quickly learned the art of row crop farming. Through hard work and perseverance he became a successful cotton farmer. He served on various committees: Pecos Oil Mill board, President CO-OP Gin Board, and Veterans Land Board. Bob was a man of vision, he was instrumental in land purchases for the Big Spring CO-OP and the cotton delinting plant. He was one of the first farmers in the area to break from tradition of picking cotton to harvesting cotton with a cotton stripper. In his heyday, he owned and operated Big Spring Seed and Chemical. He was also selected to represent Monsanto in a National advertisement campaign participating in a commercial which viewed on television an in magazine advertisements. After 50 years of farming, and raising seven kids he decided to retire from farming. He turned over the farming operations to his second oldest son Tommy and pursued another lifetime dream of owning a ranch in Texas. In 2001, this became a reality as he purchased a ranch in Coleman County. Ranching became a new way of life for him. He would spend weeks at the ranch tending cattle, fixing fence, and running the excavator. Bob had many facets to him that made him complicated. There were times when his decisions and actions were misunderstood, but if you took the time to listen and understand him, you would always find a man who struggled to ensure that everyone was treated fairly, even if it cost him. He may seem rough on the exterior but he was a big softy under the shell. Clearly, by his life we know he was a fighter and a survivor even to the end. His will to succeed and live was paramount in his life. He was an inspiration to those that knew him and was always willing to help those in need. As a father, he instilled chivalry, honesty, trustworthiness, faithfulness, perseverance, loyalty, and patience. He loved his family and would do just about anything for them when asked. He was always good for a laugh and a good time. Bob was happiest when he was able to work hard all day. What he gave in this life was himself. He was our father, and our mentor. He gave his time, his efforts, his laughter, and his love by actions. We couldn't have asked for more because he gave all he had until the very end.
"Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I shall give you rest." - Matthew 11:28
He is survived by his loving wife Sherry of 64 years, seven children including spouses, Ronnie and Dori Wegner, Tommy Wegner, Robby and Twila Wegner, Jana Wegner, Billy and Lisa Wegner, Toni Wegner, and Kristen and Remon Garza; 13 grandchildren including spouses, Heath, Braden, Courtney, Landon and Misty, Kyland and Danielle, Grayson, Kim, Jonathan and Sally, Dylan, Sydney and Matt, Will, Zane, and step grandson's Jeb Willingham, Grayson Honeycuttand Billy Dan Langley and 13 great-grandchildren. Other survivors including his brother Gene Wegner and sister Jo Mcgettis of Billings, Montana and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Clara Wegner, Sr., his sister Betty Southworth, and a brother Jimmy Wegner.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to all of the caretakers with Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
or Hanger 25 Air Museum PO Box 2925 Big Spring, Texas 79721.