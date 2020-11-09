1/1
Robert Diaz
1961 - 2020
Robert Diaz, 59, of Big Spring, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.  Viewing and visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Myers & Smith Chapel from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the Myers & Smith Chapel at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Robert was born on Oct. 21, 1961, in Big Spring. He married Yvonne Eggleston on Feb. 14, 1981.  He was employed by the City of Big Spring for 25 years as a supervisor of the Street Department.  
Robert loved time with his grandkids.  He was also a huge Dallas Cowboy fan.  He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring.
Robert is survived by his wife: Yvonne Diaz of Big Spring;  three children: Ashley Diaz of Big Spring, Bobby Diaz  and his wife, Mary Jane, of Big Spring, and Amanda Eggleston of Big Spring; his mother: Rosario Diaz of Big Spring; one brother: Joe Diaz, Jr. of Big Spring; two sisters: Angie Diaz of Austin and Christina Gonzalez of San Antonio; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father: Joe A Diaz, Sr.; one son: Jason Diaz; and one granddaughter: Kiera Eggleston.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
