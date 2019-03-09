There is great sorrow in our hearts, while the heavens rejoice welcoming Robert Edmond McCarty to his eternal home.

Bobby met his Savior Jesus face to face on March 6, after a blessed life, always saying, "It is well with my soul."

He graduated from Big Spring High School and was proud to be a Big Spring Steer! He attended Howard College.

Bobby served in the Navy as a Corpsman. He continued his work in the medical field in various professional aspects and around the world, winning numerous awards along the way.

He impacted young people, far and wide, all his life through his generosity as a coach, Sunday School teacher, mentor and volunteer.

Bobby is preceded in death by parents, Clayton and Mary Katherine McCarty; brother, Donald McCarty; and children, Kellye Marie (USN) and Jeffrey Kevin (USN).

Bobby is survived by his wife, Melanie, whom he loved deeply for over thirty years, and his beautiful daughter, Shellye Green and her husband Tim; his five grandchildren, Ashlee Kirkland (Ryan), Aaron McCarty (Alyssa), Garrett Green (Ellie), Taylor McCarty, Brigham (Katelyn), greatgranddaughter, Ella Kirkland, and due to arrive in July, great-grandson Asher Green. Bobby is also survived by his sister, Jenna Cole (Johnny); and brother Kent McCarty (Carol); sister-in-law Geraldine McCarty; his special parents-in-law, Russell and MaryAnn Martin; and loving nieces and nephews.

Bobby's interment will be at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Tex., on Friday, March 15 at 1:30.

Memorial gifts may be made to or the IMB. Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 10, 2019