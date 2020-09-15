1/1
Robert "Frank" Fitzgibbons Sr.
Robert "Frank" Fitzgibbons, Sr. went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born in Lorenzo, Texas, on July 12, 1934, to Joseph Robert and Vera (Skirlock) Fitzgibbons. Frank married the love of his life, Margaret Bell Morgan, on July 9, 1953. Margaret preceded him in death on June 1, 2020.
Frank was a veteran serving in the US Army. After the army he worked in the oil fields of west Texas before moving to Big Spring in 1960 where he went to work for K. H. McGibbon Oil Co. later Bill Wilson Oil Co. Frank also worked for Bob Brock Ford and other locally owned auto parts stores. Upon his retirement from the auto parts business, Frank drove a school bus for Big Spring Ind. School District for several years before full retirement.
Frank was an avid fan of the Texas Rangers and attended several games a year until his health prevented him from traveling.
Frank is survived by his four children, Mary, Bob (Tina), Wayne and Karen. Grandchildren, Jonathan, Laura (Zac), Lance, Kasey, Jason, Andrea (Mike), Alexis (Younger), and Shania. Greatgrandchildren, Kayla, Elijah, Emma, Hailey, Hadley, Koen, Eastin, MJ, and Avansleigh. Frank is also survived by his younger brother Reed (Joyce), Phoenix, Arizona.
In addition to Margaret, his loving wife of 66 years, Frank was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Johnny.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held Thursday, September 17 at 10:00 am at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring, Texas. Reverend Lloyd Wells of Spring Creek Fellowship will officiate. Viewing will be Wednesday, September 16 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with family visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Our family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Scenic Mountain Medical Center ER, ICU, and the 3rd floor, and to Home Hospice for their care. Also, a special thank you to the staff of Marcy Place for taking care of dad in such a special way during this time when we couldn't always be there.
We love you Dad, and we will see you again!
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
