Robert L. Armstrong, age 60, of Coaling, Ala., passed away April 8, 2019. His Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home, with Mike Kelley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glendon and Lorene Armstrong.

Survivors include his children, Daina Armstrong of Northport, Ala., Nikki Price (Michael) of Coaling, Ala., Charlie Armstrong (Kayla) of Coaling, Ala., Michael Armstrong (Lindsay) of Northport, Ala. and Megan Jones (Kevin) of Moundville, Ala.; the mother of his children, Beverly Armstrong of Moundville, Ala.; eight grandchildren, Tyler P., Desiree P., Taylor A., Zachary P., Hailey A., Carli A., Jordan J. and Logan A.; sister, Glenna Kelley (Mike) of Florida; two nephews, Shane (Liz) and Shawn (Katherine); as well as extended family and friends.

Robert was a simple man. He loved his family and his Frenchie, Dink. His kids and grandkids were his pride and joy. He loved riding motorcycles (Harleys), firearms and TEXAS was home.

He was a hard worker all of his life and a true cut up. His career was spent as a roughneck, welder and more recently a truck driver.

Robert was a loyal friend, loving brother, uncle, and the best Dad and Papa to this rowdy bunch. He was a proud man and will truly be missed by many.

Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 13, 2019