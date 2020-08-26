1/1
Dr Robert William Federman
1932 - 2020
Dr. Robert William Federman, 87, formerly of Big Spring, passed away May 26, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A private burial service was held.
He was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minnesota and married Mary Lillian Longan July 8, 1989, in Big Spring, Texas. She preceded him in death Dec. 19, 2015.
Mr. Federman served in the United States Army from Oct. 1954 until Nov. 1974 retiring as a Major. He served in the medical service corp. He worked as a psychologist and was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Big Spring, Texas.
Survivors include three sons, Rick Federmann of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Robert Federman of Irvine, California, and Mark Federman of Salmon, Idaho; one daughter, Sherrie Coultrip of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
