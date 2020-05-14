Roberto "Bobby" Dutchover Perez, Sr. 57, died Monday, May 11, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m.Thursday. Vigil services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Roberto was born Nov. 25, 1962, in Big Spring to Margie Dutchover Perez and Mathias Lopez Perez, Sr. He had worked at the V. A. M. C. and Mountain view Lodge. He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He liked cooking, fishing, barbeque, and wrestling He also liked music of the 60's and 70's and Tejano. He loved low rider cars, he owned four of them, and was a member of Uniques Care Club.
Roberto is survived by five children: Roberto "B. J." Perez, Jr. of Big Spring, Adrian Perez of Big Spring, Allison Perez of Midland, Cristie Uribe of Big Spring, and Steffany Gonzales of Big Spring; five brothers: John D. Perez of Big Spring, Joe D. Perez of Big Spring, Luis D. Perez and his wife Katherine of Big Spring, Jesse D. Perez and his wife Mary of Big Spring, and Ray D. Perez of Corpus Christi; one sister: Gloria D. Perez of Big Spring, 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and several aunts and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Pablo "Paul" Perez and Matias "Junior" Perez.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 14 to May 15, 2020.