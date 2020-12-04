Rodolfo "Rudy" De Leon, Jr., 86, of Big Spring, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Myers & Smith Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, with a vigil service at 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Rudy was born on October 12, 1934 in Big Spring. He married Josie De Leon on Dec. 14, 1955, in Big Spring. He lived his entire life in Big Spring. He worked for Stripling for 30 years. He then worked for the county as head of maintenance for 20 years. He was a devoted Catholic.
Rudy was a really hard worker. He loved attending church. He enjoyed the casinos. He loved being around family. He was in the men's organization Holy Name Society with Sacred Heart.
He is survived by two daughters: Janel Ortiz and her husband David of Big Spring and Rosella Munoz and her husband Robert of Big Spring; four grandsons: Rudolph Munoz of San Antonio, Justin Franco of Cedar Park, Adrian De Leon of Big Spring, and Rene De Leon of Big Spring; three granddaughters: Jennifer De Leon of Big Spring, Ashley Paredez of Big Spring, and Marisol Ortiz of Big Spring; and seven great grandchildren: Rylee Logston, Paisynn Munoz, Lilliana Franco, Aubrielle De Leon, Adrian De Leon, Jr., Anaiyah Shortes, and Axel Perez.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Josie De Leon; his daughter: Janet De Leon; and his parents: Rodolfo and Guadalupe De Leon.
Pallbearers will be Mario De Leon, Ben De Leon, Rene De Leon, Jeff Leal, Martin Anguiano, and Rudolph Munoz. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Franco, Adrian De Leon and Eddie De Leon, Jr.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com