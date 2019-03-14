Ronald R. Cross, 89, was born on May 2, 1929 in Stanton, Texas to Gordon and Josie Cross. He married Georgia Lee Moore on July 14, 1956. Ronald was a carpenter most of his life. His hobbies included gardening, woodworking and reading about Texas history. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife on Aug. 12, 2007; a daughter, Sheryl Eubank Aug. 10, 2008; a son, Kelley Cross April 25, 2016; his parents; four brothers, H.T, Selwin, Vernon and Glenn Cross; four sisters, Noreen Murphy, Bennie Curfew, Margaret Powell and Mildred Carrigan.

Ronald is survived by one daughter, Gwen Farmer and husband Sam of Milton, Fla.; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Cross; one sister, Rosa Starnes of Lubbock, Tex.; six grandchildren, Thomas Bening and wife Nadia of Austin, Tex., Toby Hoggard and wife Brooke of Austin, Tex., Candy Jett and husband Mike, and Shana Kay Broussard and husband Chris of Haughton, La., Cody Cross and wife Ashley of Lubbock, Tex., and Mary Cross; 10 great- grandchildren, Mason, Knox, Pike and Brix Bening, Victoria Hoggard, Samantha Jett, Sunshine and Sutton Broussard and Jacob and Eva Cross. Ronald is also survived by one very special nephew and his wife, Spud and Jerri Curfew of Crane, Texas. Spud and Jerri made many trips to Big Spring over the years to visit Ronald, take him out to eat and to doctor's appointments, even after he became a resident at the Texas State Veterans Home in July 2018. Ronald loved Spud and Jerri dearly.

Ronald's memorial will be at Trinity Memorial Park in the Peace Chapel at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 14, 2019