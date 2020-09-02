Ronald Shaw, 78, went home to his heavenly father on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
The youngest of 12 children, Ronald, was born to Willie Summerfield Shaw and Anna Angeline Peterson Shaw on April 26, 1942, and was raised in a loving Christian home in Knott, Texas. He was still in Howard County when he met and married the love of his life, Jennie Mckee Shaw, on July 16, 1965, in Big Spring.
They moved to Smyer with their two young children in 1975 when Ronald started working at Unocal Oil Co. and began building a life of farming and ranching for themselves and generations to come.
Ronald loved cattle and horses. In fact, he never met a horse he didn't think he could ride, bringing home several for him and his son that provided good stories and a few broken bones. The highlight of his later years was buying cattle for himself and others at the Big Spring and Lubbock cattle auctions.
Ronald's greatest joy in life was his family, and he dedicated his life to working hard for them, providing far more than their needs, and gifting them many lessons and laughter.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia "Jennie" Shaw of Smyer; daughter, Sherella Lewis and husband Clinton of Tulia; son, Shannon Shaw and wife Lana of Smyer; six grandchildren, Zane Lewis, Reina Lewis, Cole Lewis, Jacob Shaw, and wife Cassidy, Brayden Shaw and Cooper Shaw; two great-grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Taylee and Keller Shaw; sister, JoAnn Peugh; two brothers, Franklin (Starlie) Shaw, and Roosevelt (Patsy) Shaw; four sisters-in-law, Delores (Ray) Andrews, Karen Murphy, Sue Whitaker, Neva Shaffer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Marlin Shaw, Gene Shaw, Larry Shaw, Verl Shaw, Summer Lee Shaw, and Delano Shaw; and two sisters, Rhodell Kirby, and Nelda Tobias.
The family of Ronald Shaw will celebrate his life of 78 years at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Smyer First Baptist Church. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon at www.memorialdesigners.net.
The family of Ronald Shaw has designated the Smyer First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 438, Smyer, Texas, 79367, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.