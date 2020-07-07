1/1
Ronnie Jones Sr
1946 - 2020
Ronnie H. Jones, SR.,  of Big Spring, Texas passed away on July 1, 2020.  Ronnie was born June 14, 1946, to Harold and Velma Jones in Colorado City, Texas.  He married Paula Chrane on Feb. 20, 1997, in Big Spring, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Jones; Son, Ronie H. Jones, Jr.; Daughter, Kim Cragle; step-son,  Robert (Bobby) Chrane and wife Stephanie; Grandchildren, Jacob Chrane, Ashley Benton, Nick Cragle, Natalie Cragle, Nicolle Cragle and Natalie Cragle; Sister Cheryl Isaacs.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Velma Jones and Father-in-law, Charles Buckner.
Ronnie enjoyed Dallas Cowboys Games, he was a wonderful gardener and liked attending Fleetwood Mac Concerts.  He enjoyed the lake life and spent many hours boating.
A funeral service will be on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel.  A private burial will follow.
Many thanks to his caregivers Ana Rodriguez and Autry Watson.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church of Big Spring.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.  Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
