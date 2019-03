Rosa Lopez Alvarez, 84, of Big Spring, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.

Rosa was born Aug. 4, 1934, to Anita Flores Lopez and Froylan Lira Lopez. She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring. She married Jesus Ariaz Alvarez and he preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 1986. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Enrique Alvarez and wife Andrea, Martha Calvio and husband Alex, Albert Alvarez and wife Jennifer and Elizabeth Britton and husband David; her grandchildren, Leticia Jones, Adrian Calvio, Andrew Calvio, Amanda Alvarez-Ormsby, Amber Garcia, Christina Alvarez, Alicia Alvarez, Bryan Britton, Matthew Britton and Ethan Britton; step-grandchildren, Abigail LeBlanc and Benjamin LeBlanc; and one sister, Margarita Pacheco.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Yolanda Juarez, Lumina Lopez and Gloria Molina; three brothers, Froylan Jr., Abraham and Saul; and twin babies, Erma and Adan.

Pallbearers will be Adrian Calvio, Andrew Calvio, Bryan Britton, Matthew Britton, Alicia Alvarez, Christina Alvarez and Ramon Castillo, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Fidel Lopez, Ethan Britton and all grandkids, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.