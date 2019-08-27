Home

Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Rosa Marquez


1933 - 2019
Rosa Marquez Obituary
Rosa Marquez
Rosa Marquez, 85, of Big Spring, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel with Mona Lue Tonn, officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
Rosa was born Sept. 4, 1933, in Big Spring, Texas, to Maria Montecino Moreno and Gregorio Moreno. She married Benito Marquez on Nov. 1, 1947, in Big Spring. She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring. She loved dancing, music and volunteering at the food bank. She was a Methodist.
Rosa is survived by her husband Benito of Big Spring; two sons: Jimmy and Melinda Marquez, and Harry and Shelly Marquez, all of Big Spring; three daughters, Katy and Faustino Gonzales of Midland, Rose Mary and Gilbert Yanez of San Antonio, and Melinda (Bone) Machado of Big Spring; 19 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one sister, Lita Ortega of McKinney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosa was preceded in death by her sons, Benny Jr., and Jerry; one daughter, Cindy; one brother, Jose Moreno; sisters, Lucille Garcia, Estella Haro, Anita Bustamante, Janie Marquez and Maria Renteria; and her parents, Maria and Gregorio.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Gray, Justin Sellers, Gilbert Yanez, Faustino Gonzales, Arthur Ortega and Anthony Marquez.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Paid Obituary
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
