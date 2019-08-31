|
Graveside services for Rosa O'Balle Rodriguez, age 62 of Lamesa, Texas will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Dawson County Cemetery with Pastor Corina Salazar officiating the burial committal. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Gonzales Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Gonzales Funeral Home in Lamesa, Texas located at 310 S. Main Avenue.
Rosa passed away on Wednesday, Aug, 28, 2019 in Lamesa. She was born on July 30, 1957.
Rosa was preceded in death by her daughter, Belinda Baltazar Kelly; her parents, Martin O'Balle, Sr., and Catarina O'Balle; her brothers, Raul O'Balle, and Roman O'Balle.
Rosa was employed by Wal-Mart in Big Spring, Texas. She enjoyed listening to music, spending time with her grandchildren, loved attending church, praying and listening to people, walking, and dressing-up and shopping. Her beautiful smile would light up the room.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Raul Baltazar, and wife, JoAnn Baltazar of Lamesa, Texas, and Mark Cauble, and fiancée, Emily Falcon of Andrews, Texas; her brother, Martin O'Balle, Jr. of Lamesa, Texas; her sisters, Lisa Olvera, and husband, Clemente Olvera, Sr. of Lamesa, Texas, Esmeralda Gonzalez of Uvalde, Texas, Martha O. Luna of Lamesa, Texas, Maria O'Balle of Brownfield, Texas, and Frances Diaz, and husband, Cirenio Diaz of Garden City, Texas; her son-in-law, Corey Kelly of Lubbock, Texas; her grandchildren, Raul Justice Baltazar, Samantha Kelly, Ivan Baltazar, Kimora Kelly, and Ca'Liya Kelly; numerous relatives and friends.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019