Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Dawson County Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa O'Balle Rodriguez


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa O'Balle Rodriguez Obituary
Graveside services for Rosa O'Balle Rodriguez, age 62 of Lamesa, Texas will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Dawson County Cemetery with Pastor Corina Salazar officiating the burial committal. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Gonzales Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Gonzales Funeral Home in Lamesa, Texas located at 310 S. Main Avenue.
Rosa passed away on Wednesday, Aug, 28, 2019 in Lamesa. She was born on July 30, 1957.
Rosa was preceded in death by her daughter, Belinda Baltazar Kelly; her parents, Martin O'Balle, Sr., and Catarina O'Balle; her brothers, Raul O'Balle, and Roman O'Balle.
Rosa was employed by Wal-Mart in Big Spring, Texas. She enjoyed listening to music, spending time with her grandchildren, loved attending church, praying and listening to people, walking, and dressing-up and shopping. Her beautiful smile would light up the room.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Raul Baltazar, and wife, JoAnn Baltazar of Lamesa, Texas, and Mark Cauble, and fiancée, Emily Falcon of Andrews, Texas; her brother, Martin O'Balle, Jr. of Lamesa, Texas; her sisters, Lisa Olvera, and husband, Clemente Olvera, Sr. of Lamesa, Texas, Esmeralda Gonzalez of Uvalde, Texas, Martha O. Luna of Lamesa, Texas, Maria O'Balle of Brownfield, Texas, and Frances Diaz, and husband, Cirenio Diaz of Garden City, Texas; her son-in-law, Corey Kelly of Lubbock, Texas; her grandchildren, Raul Justice Baltazar, Samantha Kelly, Ivan Baltazar, Kimora Kelly, and Ca'Liya Kelly; numerous relatives and friends.
To send condolences online, please visit GonzalesFuneralHome.net
Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.