Roselyn (Oden) Waight
1947 - 2020
Roselyn Oden-Waight passed from her earthly home and entered her heavenly home at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Life Church in Big Spring, Texas.
Roselyn was born March 30, 1947, in Durant, Oklahoma to George Edward and Georgia Ann Smith.  She was an only child.  She was raised in Durant where she went to school. 
As a teenager, she started in the restaurant business and retired in 2003 from Denny's after 13 years.  Roselyn met and married Ray Waight here in Big Spring.  She was a member of Life Church and an active member of the Energizes.
She is survived by her husband Ray Waight; one daughter, Lisa Hagee of Midland, three sons; Cary Griggs and wife Wendy of Midland, Charles Griggs and wife Nancy of San Antonio and Brandon Oden and wife Tara of Raleigh, N.C.; ten grandchildren; Michelle, Lexi, Logan, Joe Windell, Alexa, Melyssa, Kaitlyn, Peyton, MaKinzie and Connor; two great grandchildren; T.J. and Little Joe.  She is also survived by three bonus children; Bobby Waight and family of Lubbock, Geneva Slate and family of Odessa and the Donnie Waight and family.  Roselyn is also survived by two special surrogate grandchildren; Sam and Devri Bryans.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and one son, Brett Anthony.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.  Online condolences can be made at www.npwwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
