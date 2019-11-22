|
Roy Garcia, Jr., 29, of Big Spring, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at University Medical Center in Lubbock. He will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Vigil Service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel.
Roy was born July 5, 1990, in Lamesa, Texas, to Guadalupe Esparza Garcia and Roy P. Garcia. He had been a lifetime resident of Big Spring. He had worked at Country Fare Restaurant as a waiter inside TA Travel Center as well as Denny's. Roy loved spending time with his son, his mother and the rest of his family. He was a Catholic.
Roy is survived by his son, Roy Garcia III of Big Spring; his mother, Guadalupe Garcia of Big Spring; one sister, Mary Jane Calhoun of Odessa, Texas; and one brother, Jose Guadalupe Garcia of Big Spring; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy P. Garcia; and his grandparents, Narcisco G. Garcia and Inocente P. Garcia.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 21, 2019