Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Garcia Jr.


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Garcia Jr. Obituary
Roy Garcia, Jr., 29, of Big Spring, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at University Medical Center in Lubbock. He will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Vigil Service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel.
Roy was born July 5, 1990, in Lamesa, Texas, to Guadalupe Esparza Garcia and Roy P. Garcia. He had been a lifetime resident of Big Spring. He had worked at Country Fare Restaurant as a waiter inside TA Travel Center as well as Denny's. Roy loved spending time with his son, his mother and the rest of his family. He was a Catholic.
Roy is survived by his son, Roy Garcia III of Big Spring; his mother, Guadalupe Garcia of Big Spring; one sister, Mary Jane Calhoun of Odessa, Texas; and one brother, Jose Guadalupe Garcia of Big Spring; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy P. Garcia; and his grandparents, Narcisco G. Garcia and Inocente P. Garcia.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -