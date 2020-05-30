Roy Glenn "Corkey" Deel passed away on May 25, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Roy was born on Nov. 16, 1941, in Big Spring, Texas to Ima Theodora and Avery Emmett Deel. He attended Big Spring High School and graduated in 1960. He then married his high school sweetheart where they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 19, 2020. Roy worked for Texas Electric Service Company from 1960 to 1999 when he retired after nearly 40 years.
Roy is survived by his wife Bobbye Kay Deel; two daughters, Theresa E. and her husband Retired Sergeant Steve G. Robitaille of Harker Heights, Texas, Kimberly K. and her husband C. Malcolm Vincent of Midland; their grandchildren Morgan R. and her husband D. Hale Looney of Midland, Miles C. Vincent of Midland, and Lyndi K. Robitaille of Denton, Texas. He was blessed with two great grandchildren, Caroline G. and Elizabeth K. Looney. Roy was also survived by four brothers and sisters, Patsy Ruth and her husband Don Williams of Burnet, Vickie Diane and her husband, Reverend David McElreath of Longmont, Colorado, Michael J. Deel and his wife Sandra of Rockwall, Texas and Anthony G. Deel residing in Huntsville, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held in Rochelle, Texas at the Longwater Ranch at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 30, 2020.