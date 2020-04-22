|
Roy J. Hester, 84, of Midland, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Midland. Roy Jewel Hester was born at home in Big Spring, Texas to Roy Cecil Hester and Cornelia Garver Hester on June 25, 1935. He went to his heavenly home on April 16, 2020, and saw his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom he faithfully served his entire life. Roy graduated from Big Spring High School in 1953 and attended Howard College. He married Joy Williams on February 5, 1955. Roy courageously survived many illnesses as a child, beginning in his infancy. The doctors told his family he would not live to be an adult but God had a better plan.
Roy began working as a young boy on a paper route and never stopped working. He literally built his business from the ground up- starting Hester's Sheet Metal in the garage of their home. Later, he built a building around the corner from their house and worked there for there for many years, adding on to it room by room until he had a large shop building and warehouse. It was known as Hester and Robertson Mechanical Contractors and later, Hester's Mechanical. He was so proud of the many young men to whom he taught "the tools of the trade" and several of them started their own businesses. He was an exemplary craftsman with a wealth of knowledge of mechanical systems.
After "retiring" in 1992, he built apartments in Big Spring, once again, with his own hands from the ground up. He continued to be active in management until just a few weeks before his death.
He also served the Lord through the local church is whole life. Not only did he help build East 4th Baptist Church, he was an usher, deacon, and bus driver, among many other volunteer positions. His spiritual gift was giving and he did that humbly and generously. Countless lives around the world are being touched still today by his financial support. He was always helping the less fortunate and loved to do so behind the scenes, never one to garner attention.
He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Joy Williams Hester. Also left with a lifetime of wonderful memories are his daughters, Brenda Hester Bradshaw and Kathy Hester Kirkland and their husbands, Bobby Bradshaw and the late Dr. Cleve Kirkland. His six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren were his delight and brought him much joy. Following in his footsteps as loving God and their families are Nathan Bradshaw, his wife, Tara, and son Barrett Roy of Big Spring; Kendra Kirkland Lovelady, her husband, Jordan, and son, Cade, of San Antonio; Garrett Bradshaw and his wife, Kristen, of Midland, and their sons, Cooper and Sutton; Dr. Kyle Kirkland and wife, Rachael, of Little Rock, Arkansas, and their children, Jude, Caleb and Madison, Emily Bradshaw Cuyler and her husband, Evan, of Georgetown and their son, Luke RoYi; and Claire Kirkland Izaguirre and her husband, Sergio, of Redding, CA. Left with great memories of their brother are Jessie Dennis and Aline Parker, as well as her husband, Frank Parker, and a cousin, W.C. Garver. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew, more friends than one can count and his constant companion, Buddy.
The family will have a private burial and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Roy was a member of First Baptist Church. His pastor, Rev. Mark Lindsey, and their Bible Class teacher, Don Brodie, will officiate the graveside service. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandsons-in-law, Edward Smith and his high school buddies, James Fryar and Ronald Farquhar.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church (Mission Fund) in Big Spring, Texas, or to Gideon's International, an organization Roy and Joy have served with for years.
The family would like to thank Dr. P.K. Patel for the care and compassion he offered Roy over the years.
"Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked nor stands in the way of sinners; nor sits in the seat of the scoffers but his delight is in the law of the Lord and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in due season and its leaf does not whither. In all that he does, he will prosper. Psalm 1:1-3
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 23, 2020