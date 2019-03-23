Royce Dale Reid, 68, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, after a long battle with mesothelioma.

His funeral service was held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Cross Tracks Church in Liberty Hill, TX. He is interred at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Burnet County, Texas.

The signature of a life well lived is a precious gift of hope, patience and strength, and this man was someone who had made this world a brighter and better place. Royce filled us all with moments and memories, sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears, friendships made and some good times shared and laughter through the years. His life will live on in his legacy of joy, pride, and pleasure, a living lasting memory our hearts will treasure.

Royce is survived by his wife, Paula Reid; three loving children, Sheila Watts, Monty Reid, and Shana Reid; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his dad, Carl Dale Reid; and three brothers, Philip Reid, Mike Reid, Donald Reid.

In lieu of flowers, Royce asked that you make a donation to the worship center of your choice.