Rufina Gomez
Rufina Gomez, 62, of Lamesa, Texas, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020 in Midland, Texas.  A visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.  A funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel.  Interment will follow at Ackerly Cemetery. 
Rufina enjoyed working as a teacher helping immigrants learn English and gain citizenship.
 She is survived by her son, Gabriel Barrera; her daughters Andreana Gomez Barrera Williams and Luciana Barrera; her grandchildren Jason Jr Gomez, Faith Gomez and Roxanne Gomez, her sister, Josefine Sanchez; her brothers, Fred Gomez, Ralph Gomez, and Juan Gomez.
Rufina is preceded by her parents, Federico Gomez and Lucia Riojas; her sister Mary Gomez; her brothers Clemente Gomez, Julian Gomez, Jesus Gomez; and her infant brother Domingo Gomez.
Pallbearers will be Jason Gomez, Joshua Williams, Ralph Gomez, Clemente Gomez, Jr., Clemente Gomez, Sr., JC Gomez and Daniel Gomez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.  Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
NOV
23
Interment
Ackerly Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
