Rufina Gomez, 62, of Lamesa, Texas, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020 in Midland, Texas. A visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Ackerly Cemetery.
Rufina enjoyed working as a teacher helping immigrants learn English and gain citizenship.
She is survived by her son, Gabriel Barrera; her daughters Andreana Gomez Barrera Williams and Luciana Barrera; her grandchildren Jason Jr Gomez, Faith Gomez and Roxanne Gomez, her sister, Josefine Sanchez; her brothers, Fred Gomez, Ralph Gomez, and Juan Gomez.
Rufina is preceded by her parents, Federico Gomez and Lucia Riojas; her sister Mary Gomez; her brothers Clemente Gomez, Julian Gomez, Jesus Gomez; and her infant brother Domingo Gomez.
Pallbearers will be Jason Gomez, Joshua Williams, Ralph Gomez, Clemente Gomez, Jr., Clemente Gomez, Sr., JC Gomez and Daniel Gomez.
