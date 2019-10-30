Home

Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Ruth Currie


1930 - 2019
Ruth Currie Obituary
Ruth Currie, 89, of Big Spring, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her residence. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Taylor Todd officiating. A private family interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.
She was born Jan. 13, 1930, in Starkville, Mississippi, to Walter and Julia Didlake. The family moved to Natchez, Mississippi where she graduated from Natchez High School in 1948. She then entered the Baptist Memorial School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee, graduating as a registered nurse in 1951. After graduation, she moved to Big Spring where she met and married John Currie of Big Spring, March 20, 1952.
She is survived by four children, Carol Ann Peck and husband, Jessie of Round Rock, John Robert Currie of San Antonio, Henry Edward Currie, and Tom Andrew Currie and wife, Jessica all of Austin; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Reeves of Englewood, Colorado; and one sister-in-law, Ann McComb of Austin. 
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, of 65 years; three brothers; two sisters; two grandsons, Sean Eric Fisher and Carl Robert Currie; and a daughter-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
