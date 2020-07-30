Ryan Leon Kennedy, age 31, of Canyon, Texas, left this mortal world and began his next big adventure on Dec. 15, 2019.

He was born in Big Spring, Texas on Nov. 29, 1988, to Tammy Kennedy and Russell Kennedy. He was a graduate of Coahoma High School. He went on to become a firefighter and an EMT for Big Spring Fire Department and Odessa Fire Department. But he truly found his calling as a paramedic and his niche with Apollo MedFlight. When he wasn't "saving lives and slapping high fives", as he would say, you could usually find him out on an adventure or sitting in a boat with a pole in the water. He once said: "Add to the life experience. Do something unexpected and what others would define as crazy, so you can tell your grandkids you did more than pop out their parents and work a crappy job for 20 years."

He lived his life in a way that most of us wish we had; to the fullest and without fear. He loved to make people laugh until their sides hurt and made it his job to be someone that those he loved could always count on. His greatest wish in life was to be the kind of man his Papaw was, the strength of his loved ones, without ever realizing that he already was. Ryan was truly one of a kind and he will be missed beyond measure.

He leaves behind his loving partner, Bailey Twilleger; man's best friend, Rocco; his mother, Tammy McIntosh (Bill McIntosh); his father, Russell Kennedy; his sisters, Leslie Meisner (Johnny Meisner) and Rachel Kennedy; his niece Charlie Kennedy; his Mimi, Donna Kennedy, and innumerable loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Brandon Lee Renfrow; his Grandpa and Granny, Rannel Conway and Kay Pavlovsky; and his beloved Papaw, Leon Kennedy.

His memorial service will be at First Baptist Church in Big Spring Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family suggests that memorials be made to the Firefighters and EMS Foundation.

