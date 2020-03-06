|
|
Sandra Fryar, 74, of Big Spring, gained her wings Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, surrounded by family.
Sandra was born Nov. 16, 1945, in Big Spring to J. Clifton Clanton and Helen McKee. She married Larry Dean Fryar on July 3, 1964, and they shared 61 wonderful years together.
She loved sports and was especially proud of holding the record score for two years running for the girls' basketball team at Coahoma High school. She was an avid gardener, a local history buff and enjoyed taking annual family trips to the Frio River, of which her "Big Mama" gave her a great love for. Sandie lived her life through her "Big Mama". Sandie was an entrepreneur owning several businesses in Big Spring while also an insurance agent for many years. Sandie's legacy is her love for her grandchildren, her Native American heritage, and nature.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Fryar; a son, Kerry Fryar and wife, Neanda of Merkel; six grandchildren, Cailey Fryar, Madison Fryar, Maciee Fryar, Nevaeh Fryar, William Blaine Martin, and Reagan Dean Martin; her mother, Helen Clanton Glaspie; two brothers, Kenny Clanton and wife, Sylvia of Colorado City, and Jimmy Clanton and wife, Sherry of Pietown, NM; and special friend, Yeti.
She was preceded in death by her father, J. Clifton "Click" Clanton; and one daughter, Leslie Paige Martin.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch funeral home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Prairie View Baptist Church, 1004 FM 2230, Big Spring, TX, 79720.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 29, 2020