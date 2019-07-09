Sandra Kay Holliman Hallford, 69, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 6, 2019. Visitation will be held on July 9 from 6-8 p.m., and the service will be held July 10 at 10 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle and Welch Rosewood Chapel, with graveside to follow at Trinity Memorial park.

A lifelong resident of Howard County, Sandra was born Aug. 30, 1949, in Big Spring, the youngest of five children.

After being a mother, Sandra graduated and earned her Vocational Nursing License from Howard Co. Jr. College in 1984 working as a nurse for 20 years, before retiring to her life as a wife and grandmother. Family was her biggest joy in life raising three children as well as five grandchildren during her life.

Sandra was, in her own words, "A stubborn Ol' west Texas woman" that would tell you "how the cow ate the cabbage" if she felt that you deserved it and was as tough as they come. She was not without humor though, making you laugh with her stories and antics.

She was a lover of animals taking in many stray animals during her life and caring for them throughout their life dedicating a portion of her property to a pet cemetery for her animals.

She is survived by three sons, Brandon Hallford of Hominy, Oklahoma, Billy Wayne Hallford and Riley Mince, both of Big Spring; four daughters, Kristan Hallford, Hali Arguello, Lindsey Hallford, and Jessica Mince, all of Big Spring; six grandsons, Thomas Hallford of Lubbock, Texas, Caleb Hallford of Big Spring, Benjamin Hallford of St. Joseph, Missouri, Roger Park of Big Spring, and Jeramiah Park and Franklin Hallford of Hominy, Oklahoma; three granddaughters, Destiny, Amber and Emily Hallford, of Big Spring; as well as ten great-grandchildren, Haiden, Aydrian, Eli, Connor, Braelon, Juliana, Ava, Avalon, Maverick and Miles ; one sister, Linda Munoz of Big Spring; and one brother, Bobby Holliman.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, whom she married on Oct. 24, 1970, Billy Hallford; daughter, Julie Ann Hallford; brother, Thomas Holliman; sister, Patsy Holliman; and parents, Richard and Frankie Jewel Holliman.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Hallford, Roger Park, Daniel Munoz, Ricardo Marin, Isaac Arguello, and Ray Franco.

Arrangements are under the directions of Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on July 9, 2019