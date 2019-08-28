|
|
Sarah West, 95, former longtime Big Spring resident, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in McKinney, Texas. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
Sarah Evelyn Griffin was born June 28, 1924, in Hamlin, Texas, to J.E. & Ola Mae Griffin. Her family moved to Ackerly, Texas in 1932. She attended grade school there and graduated from Flower Grove High School in 1942. She met and married the love of her life, Leonard G. West, in 1943, and they moved to Big Spring to start their family in 1946.
She was an active member of the 14th and Main Church of Christ in Big Spring and was a volunteer at Scenic Mountain Medical Center for many years. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. Her faith and family were the most important things to her, and she lived it every day.
Survivors include her three children, Karon and her husband, L.R. Saunders of McKinney, Joe West and his wife, Debbie of Kerrville, and Kimberly Slate Wells and Chris Yates of Euless; seven grandchildren, Kristi and her husband, Steve Rooks, Keri and her husband, Chris Adams, Duane West and wife, Ellen, Angie and her husband, David Houston, Jason West and wife, Erin, Ryan Slate and Jill Collins, Erin and husband, Austin Jones; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Cleola Grigg of San Angelo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard G. West; two brothers, Jack Griffin, Sr., and Joe Griffin; and her parents, J.E. and Ola Mae Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your .
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 28, 2019