Scott Hughes
1960 - 2020
Scott Hughes, 60, of Big Spring, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in a Lubbock hospital. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park with Rev. Derrell Patterson, pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funereal Home.
He was born April 10, 1960, in Anniston, Alabama to Jerry and Marie Hughes. Scott married Carla Jo Shaw June 20, 1997, in Big Spring.
Scott was a lifelong resident of Big Spring and worked for Don-Nan Pump and Supply. He loved playing golf and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.
Survivors include his wife, Carla Hughes of Big Spring; one son, Jonathon Hughes and wife, Maria of Denton; two daughters, Teri Gonzales and husband, Frank, and Toni Shaw all of Kersey, Colorado; five grandchildren, Jonathon Hughes, Jr., Ashlee Shaw, Demi Gonzales, Ali Shaw and Carter Jack Shaw; one sister, Jenny Acebedo; and one brother, Larry Morrow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Paula Hughes.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
