Scott Underwood was born on Feb. 24, 1965 in Howard County. He is the son of Loyd and Pat Underwood. Scott graduated from Big Spring High School in 1983. He was on the golf team, performed with the Meistersingers and participated in several musicals with the Big Spring High School Choral Department. In his high school years he traveled and sang with Joe Whitten Prison Ministries. Scott graduated from Texas Tech University May 1989 with a BS in Agricultural Economics. He lived and worked in Lubbock, Tex., after graduating and later moved to Big Spring where he lived for the remainder of his life. Scott had been farming with his father for the last four years.

Scott has two children, Grant and McKeely Underwood, who were his pride and joy. He is survived by his parents, Loyd and Pat Underwood of Big Spring and three sisters, Dawn Byerley and her husband Brad of Canyon Lake, Tessa Covert and her husband Ronnie of Midland and Cassie Dix and her husband David of Ft. Worth. Scott has five nephews, Jess Brooks, Dillon Byerley, Cass Covert, Mason Dix and Riley Scott Dix; and three nieces, Paige Byerley, Sydnie Byerley and Alix Covert. His best friend and companion is Shellie Montgomery.

Visitation will be held at Myers & Smith Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 5-7 p.m.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary