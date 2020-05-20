Sharon Marie Donaghe passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Monday, May, 18, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born Feb. 15, 1945, in Freer, Texas, to the late Odem and Francis Wright.
Sharon lived a life full of love and happiness. She spent most of her life in the Big Spring/Odessa area where she worked for CRMWD. The past 20 years she has called Pleasanton her home and has retired from Capital Farm Credit. Sharon enjoyed sewing and gardening, but most of all, working with "Helping Hands" at Cowboy Fellowship Church, where she was also a faithful member. She loved spending time and playing with her grandchildren, she also loved to cook and bake. She found so much joy through her cooking that she would make people their favorite pie or cake for their birthday as a gesture of love and appreciation. She was a great example of showing Christs love to others in a practical way.
Sharon leaves behind her loving husband, Morrison Donaghe; Son Jason Donaghe and his wife Julie; daughters, Tiffany and her husband Ricky Bedwell, Shannon Donaghe and her husband Gentry Almendarez; grandchildren, Jace and Jaret Donaghe, Meaghan and Joseph Manguso, Colby Bedwell, Robert Almendarez, Baila Almendarez and Emmalyn Almendarez; great-grandchildren, Hunter Bedwell, Lillie and Owen Evans and Ash Manguso.
In Liu of flowers donations may be made to The Cowboy Fellowship "Building Fund" in her memory.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Sharon will be conducted at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guest book, you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 20, 2020.