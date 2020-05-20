Sharon Marie Donaghe
1945 - 2020
Sharon Marie Donaghe passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Monday, May, 18, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born Feb. 15, 1945, in Freer, Texas, to the late Odem and Francis Wright.
Sharon lived a life full of love and happiness. She spent most of her life in the Big Spring/Odessa area where she worked for CRMWD. The past 20 years she has called Pleasanton her home and has retired from Capital Farm Credit. Sharon enjoyed sewing and gardening, but most of all, working with "Helping Hands" at Cowboy Fellowship Church, where she was also a faithful member. She loved spending time and playing with her grandchildren, she also loved to cook and bake. She found so much joy through her cooking that she would make people their favorite pie or cake for their birthday as a gesture of love and appreciation. She was a great example of showing Christs love to others in a practical way.
Sharon leaves behind her loving husband, Morrison Donaghe; Son Jason Donaghe and his wife Julie; daughters, Tiffany and her husband Ricky Bedwell, Shannon Donaghe and her husband Gentry Almendarez; grandchildren, Jace and Jaret Donaghe, Meaghan and Joseph Manguso, Colby Bedwell, Robert Almendarez, Baila Almendarez and Emmalyn Almendarez; great-grandchildren, Hunter Bedwell, Lillie and Owen Evans and Ash Manguso.
In Liu of flowers donations may be made to The Cowboy Fellowship "Building Fund" in her memory.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Sharon will be conducted at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guest book, you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Big Spring Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurley Funeral Home Pleasanton
118 W Oaklawn Road
Pleasanton, TX 78064
830-569-2535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
May 19, 2020
I will miss you Meme.
Emmalyn Almendarez
Grandchild
May 19, 2020
What a great lady! I remember her being at all our basketball games n cheering us on in anything we did! At the feet of Jesus celebrating! I love all of you!
Rhonda Gaskins
Friend
May 19, 2020
Sharon was a very sweet lady and a joy to work with. She will be missed.
Joe Foley
Coworker
May 19, 2020
Shannon and Tiffany, and family, your mom will truly be missed but never forgotten. My heart and prayers go out to all of you. She made some of the most amazing banana pudding.
Tammy Jupe
Friend
May 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We all send our condolences.
Clear Companies
May 19, 2020
Peter and I had the absolute pleasure of being an extended part of the wonderful ladies life through Tiffany and Ricky. We called her Mom and she truly was a Mom to many. She gave love freely through her kind words and delicious foods. Heaven has a new angel and we all have precious memories to hang on to until we meet again. We are so sorry for your loss and so happy to have known Mom.
Linda Morton
Friend
May 19, 2020
In Loving Memories Love you All
Karla Nix
Friend
May 18, 2020
May you rest in peace. Our deepest sympathy for the rest of the family. Gone but never forgotten
Anna Boyd
Family
May 18, 2020
Sharon, you will truly be missed here on earth but we can only imagine what it is like in heaven when you were reunited with your Mom and Dad. We love and miss you.
John and Rae Blair
Family
May 18, 2020
Michele Harris
Family
May 18, 2020
You are loved by so many people. You had such a beautiful spirit about you that you drew people to you without saying a word. Loved you in life and will love you forever.
Sue & Michael Johnson
Family
May 18, 2020
Mimi was the sweetest lady. She was always smiling and goodness she could cook some great food. Ill forever remember her. My heart goes out to the family.
Angie Markham
Friend
May 18, 2020
So so sorry to hear this! My condolences to all of the family love yall much.
Tina Kinsey
Friend
May 18, 2020
Sending prayers and hoping that time will ease the pain for you all.
Lorie Schroder
Friend
May 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our condolences.

Carlos & Christina Mejia
Friend
