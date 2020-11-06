1/1
Shawna Mize
1994 - 2020
Shawna Mize, 26, of Big Spring died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.  Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  A fund has been established at Myers & Smith Funeral Home to help with expenses.
Shawna was born July 8, 1994, in Snyder, Texas.  She worked at the TA Travel Center.
Shawna loved puzzles, writing poems, art, especially coloring, and on TV she especially loved Law and Order.  
Shawna is survived by her parents:  Wendy and Richard Neefe of Big Spring; Jeremiah Coker of Colorado City, and Jason Mize of Big Spring; ten brothers and sisters:  Aaron Neefe, Brent Riffe, Haley Mize, Wesley Mize, Leo Neefe, Rodney Falasz, Anastasia Coker, Kaylee Coker, Jeremiah Coker, and Courtney Coker;
Grandparents:  Della and Robert Riffe, Laura Coker and Albert Edens, and Laverne Boyett; great grandparents:  Frances Coker and Gladene Cate; two nephews:  Fernando Morales, Jr, and Thatcher Kirkum; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
NOV
7
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
